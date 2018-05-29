Nagy takes over Senior Bowl, Croom hired as VP

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - The Senior Bowl has named longtime NFL scout Jim Nagy as executive director.

Angus Cooper, chairman of the Mobile Arts & Sports Association, announced the hiring Tuesday. Nagy has been the Southeast Area Scout for the Seattle Seahawks for the past five years and worked as an NFL scout for nearly two decades.

He replaces Phil Savage, a former scout and NFL team executive who had led the all-star game for senior NFL prospects since 2012.

The Senior Bowl has also hired former Mississippi State coach and longtime NFL assistant Sylvester Croom as senior vice president of operations.

Nagy has been part of Super Bowl champions at Green Bay, New England and Seattle.

