Police reports contrast with video of Bucks player's arrest - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Police reports contrast with video of Bucks player's arrest

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Officers involved in the stun gun arrest of Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown said in preliminary police reports that Brown was aggressive when he was approached about a parking violation, though body camera footage suggests that wasn't the case.

The police reports obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel say Officer Joseph Grams, who initially encountered Brown in a Walgreens parking lot last January, described Brown as very aggressive in his body language and actions and called for backup as a result. Grams' draft report characterizes Brown as provoking the confrontation that ended with his arrest.

But the body camera video shows that Brown showed little if any resistance before he was taken down by several officers, shot with a stun gun and handcuffed. Three officers involved in the arrest were disciplined, with suspensions ranging from two to 15 days.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • Not so easy: Trump's trade agenda hits stumbling blocks

    Not so easy: Trump's trade agenda hits stumbling blocks

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 1:15 AM EDT2018-05-29 05:15:21 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:16 PM EDT2018-05-30 03:16:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this May 16, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump's hard-line views on trade, a staple of his message long before he entered poli...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this May 16, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump's hard-line views on trade, a staple of his message long before he entered poli...

    After threatening China with $150 billion in tariffs, Trump's administration has suspended plans to impose the tariffs for now.

    More >>

    After threatening China with $150 billion in tariffs, Trump's administration has suspended plans to impose the tariffs for now.

    More >>

  • AP sources: US to impose limits on some Chinese visas

    AP sources: US to impose limits on some Chinese visas

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 7:15 PM EDT2018-05-29 23:15:29 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:16 PM EDT2018-05-30 03:16:17 GMT
    (Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP). Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Britain's Prince Andrew at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, May 29, 2018.(Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP). Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Britain's Prince Andrew at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
    The Trump administration plans to shorten the length of validity for some visas issued to Chinese citizens.More >>
    The Trump administration plans to shorten the length of validity for some visas issued to Chinese citizens.More >>

  • Trump renews China tariff threat, complicating talks

    Trump renews China tariff threat, complicating talks

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 9:35 AM EDT2018-05-29 13:35:16 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:16 PM EDT2018-05-30 03:16:06 GMT
    The White House said Tuesday that the tariff will cover goods related to the "Made in China 2025" program. The full list of imports that will be covered will be announced by June 15. (Source: Pool/CNN)The White House said Tuesday that the tariff will cover goods related to the "Made in China 2025" program. The full list of imports that will be covered will be announced by June 15. (Source: Pool/CNN)

    Trump announces plans to impose sanctions of 25 percent on $50 billion worth of Chinese technology.

    More >>

    Trump announces plans to impose sanctions of 25 percent on $50 billion worth of Chinese technology.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly