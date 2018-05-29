FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Alberto will slowly exit the state; risk for thunderstorms will continue

FIRST ALERT UPDATE ON ALBERTO: The remnant circulation associated with Alberto will continue to slowly lift north into Tennessee this evening. Bands of scattered tropical downpours and storms are redeveloping with the heating of the day and this wet weather will be impacting the area throughout the evening hours. It will remain quite breezy through supper time however winds will settle later tonight as Alberto moves away. Some of the heaviest rain with this system has occurred west of the center which is interesting. That said, rain amounts have topped 3 inches in some locations and drainage areas, streams, and waterways are near or have reached capacity. Therefore, flooding will remain a big concern as Alberto exits the area. I’m also keeping a close eye on storm development over East Alabama due to the risk of isolated tornadoes.



MORE STORMS OVER THE COMING DAYS: Alberto will leave lots of moisture in its wake but we will also see a transition in the upper air pattern as a ridge of high pressure builds to the west. This will create a northwest flow pattern that could guide organized clusters of storms in our direction. So this will be something to watch this weekend. I know we have lots of events happening, including the big City fest in Alabaster. Tomorrow I’m expecting a cloud/sunshine mix, with hot and humid weather. Scattered storms and showers will be likely in the afternoon and early evening hours. The forecast for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday is a tricky one as storm development upstream could roll into Alabama at about any time. So we will need to keep a close eye on radar trends as we plan our day. I’m expecting periods of sunshine and very hot weather throughout the weekend. Feels-like temperatures will be topping 90°. However, just be aware that storms could impact the area from northwest to southeast, especially in the afternoon or evening. The potential is there and if these storms develop, some may be severe, with damaging straight-line winds gusts, hail, and frequent lightning. There are indications things will finally settle down a bit for the start of next week. In fact, temperatures will also back off some on Monday, with sunshine and highs in the 80s. I will have LIVE radar updates and more specifics on the weekend forecast beginning with the FOUR on WBRC!



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.