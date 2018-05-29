Pulled Pork with Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese

Ingredients:

For The Pulled Pork 8 pound pork shoulder at room temperature

5 tbsp white sugar

5 tbsp light brown sugar

2 tbsp kosher salt

2 tbsp paprika

1 tbsp onion powder

1 tbsp black pepper

1 tbsp garlic powder

For The Bacon Jam:

1 1/2 lbs. bacon

2 sweet yellow onions, sliced into thin ribbons

3 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper



For The Grilled Cheese:

2 slices Texas Toast or Italian Bread butter ( room temperature)

1 cup cheddar jack cheese 1-2 cups of shredded pork

Directions:

Remove roast from the packaging and wipe it down on all sides with paper towels, cleaning off any small bone fragments or extra liquid on the exterior.

Slather the entire exterior of the pork shoulder with homemade dry rub and refrigerate for 12-24 hours.

Preheat your smoker to 225 degrees F for indirect smoking.

Place seasoned roast on the smoker fat side up, avoiding any direct hot spots.

Smoke pork until very tender, about 8 hours, transfer pork to a large platter and cool for 30 minutes before shredding.

For The Bacon Jam:

Roughly chop the bacon and cook it in a heavy pot until nice and crispy.

Transfer to a bowl using a slotted spoon.

Sauté the onion and garlic cloves in the bacon fat for 5 minutes, until soft and starting to turn golden.

Return the bacon to the pan, add the brown sugar, vinegar, salt and pepper and cook over medium heat for half an hour, or until deep golden and thickened

to the consistency of jam.

(Store any extra in the fridge)

For The Grilled Cheese:

Spread about 1/2 tablespoon of butter on one side of each piece of bread.

To make the sandwich, place a piece of bread buttered-side down. Spread 1 tablespoon of the bacon jam on the bread that is butter side down.

Cover the unbuttered side with shredded cheese, then a layer of pulled pork, followed by another layer of shredded cheese.

Place another piece of bread unbuttered side down on top.

Heat a pan, preferably cast iron, over medium heat. Cook 1 or 2 sandwiches at a time, until golden brown on both sides and cheese

