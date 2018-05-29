Chicken Piccata

Ingredients:

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 1/3 lbs chicken tenders

Salt and pepper

1 1/2 tbsp butter

4 clove garlic chopped

2 shallots chopped

2 tbsp all purpose flour

1/2 white wine

1 lemon juiced

1 cup chicken broth

3 tbsp capers, drained

1/2 c flat lead parsley chopped

1 lb penne rigate pasta, cooked to al dente

Directions:

Add tbsp olive oil.

Season chicken with salt and pepper add to pan and cook until lightly golden all over.

Remove chicken and reduce heat to medium.

Add 1 tbsp olive oil and tsp butter garlic and shallots 3 mins and flour.

Whisk in wine and reduce about 1 min. Add broth and lemon juice.

Stir in capers and parsley.

When sauce comes to a bubble add remaining butter. Add chicken and heat. Toss in pasta and serve.

