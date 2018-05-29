Chicken Piccata

Ingredients:
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 1/3 lbs chicken tenders
Salt and pepper
1 1/2 tbsp butter
4 clove garlic chopped
2 shallots chopped
2 tbsp all purpose flour
1/2 white wine
1 lemon juiced
1 cup chicken broth
3 tbsp capers, drained
1/2 c flat lead parsley chopped
1 lb penne rigate pasta, cooked to al dente
Directions:
Add tbsp olive oil.
Season chicken with salt and pepper add to pan and cook until lightly golden all over.
Remove chicken and reduce heat to medium.
Add 1 tbsp olive oil and tsp butter garlic and shallots 3 mins and flour.
Whisk in wine and reduce about 1 min. Add broth and lemon juice.
Stir in capers and parsley.
When sauce comes to a bubble add remaining butter. Add chicken and heat. Toss in pasta and serve.
