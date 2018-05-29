Chicken Piccata - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Chicken Piccata

Ingredients:

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 1/3 lbs chicken tenders 
Salt and pepper 
1 1/2 tbsp butter
4 clove garlic chopped
2 shallots chopped 
2 tbsp all purpose flour 
1/2 white wine
1 lemon juiced
1 cup chicken broth
3 tbsp capers, drained
1/2 c flat lead parsley chopped 
1 lb penne rigate pasta, cooked to al dente

Directions:

Add tbsp olive oil. 
Season chicken with salt and pepper add to pan and cook until lightly golden all over. 
Remove chicken and reduce heat to medium. 
Add 1 tbsp olive oil and tsp butter garlic and shallots 3 mins and flour. 
Whisk in wine and reduce about 1 min. Add broth and lemon juice. 
Stir in capers and parsley. 
When sauce comes to a bubble add remaining butter. Add chicken and heat. Toss in pasta and serve.

