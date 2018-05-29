‘Mega Man 11’ coming in fall, capping off great year for fans of the Blue Bomber

By Gabe Gurwin



It’s not even summeryet, but 2018 is already shaping up to be an absolutely killer year for fans of Capcom’s Mega Man series. In addition to the recent Nintendo Switch release of the Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 + 2, the Mega Man X Legacy Collection and theMega Man X Legacy Collection 2 are out this July, bundling together the acclaimed X games. And now they’ll be joined on October 2 by Mega Man 11.

Capcom made the announcement on its blog, confirming the game will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on the aforementioned date. Both physical and digital versions will be released, and the game is currently available for pre-order on the PlayStation Store for $30. In addition to the game, pre-ordering will get you access to the “Wily Numbers: Instrumental Stage Tracks” for use in the levels, and PlayStation 4 users will also get a special 30th anniversary theme for their console. The alternate tracks focus heavily on the piano, giving the stages a different feel than they had originally.

Capcom also detailed the game’s “Double Gear” system, which gives Mega Man access to new abilities. The “Speed Gear” slows down the world around him, allowing Mega Man to make it out of precarious situations, while “Power Gear” boosts the damage for both the regular buster shot and the Mega Buster. It also improves the effectiveness of any special weapons Mega Man gets, but overusing the ability can temporarily disable the Double Gear system.

“If things are looking desperate, Mega Man can also activate both gears at once when his health is critically low to slow time to a crawl and unleash his full potential in one massive, overcharged shot from his Mega Buster!” Capcom added.

We also now know another one of the bosses Mega Man will be fighting this time around — “Fuse Man.” The speedy character is protected by traps and lasers, and he joins the previously revealed “Block Man” in their fight against the Blue Bomber. We’ll likely hear more details on other bosses at a later date, and if you’re attending E3 this year, the game will be playable at the Capcom booth.



