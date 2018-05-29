Build an affordable 4K home theater setup with the Denon AVR-S730H A/V receiver

By Lucas Coll



As home theater technologies like A/V receivers and 4K TVs become increasingly affordable while movie ticket prices seem to keep skyrocketing, more and more Americans are opting to enjoy their favorite movies right at home. If you spend a lot of time watching shows andmovies and playing video games in the comfort of your abode, then a good home theater setup is the best way to do it — and it doesn’t have to cost you a fortune.

If you’re in the market for a budget-friendly A/V receiver to add to your home theater setup, then look no further than the versatile and high-value Denon AVR-S730H. Now on sale from Newegg and Amazon, this 7.2 channel receiver is an affordable solution for any user with a 4K television who wants to get the most out of their home theater setup and enjoy TV shows, movies, and gaming in crisp Ultra HD.

The Denon AVR-S730H A/V receiver is 4K- and HDR-capable — must-have features for a modern and future-proofed home theater — and is super-easy to set up and use. It was named the “best receiver for beginners” in our review roundup. It can play 4K video via satellite, cable, wireless streaming, and Blu-ray discs, while the HEOS companion app makes it simple to wirelessly sync the receiver to a compatible device to access content from your favorite streaming apps.

The receiver boasts 7.2 channels, meaning it can power up to seven positional speakers (center, front, side, and rear) and two subwoofers for a true surround sound experience, with support for the latest Dolby Atmos and DTS:X standards. Six HDMI-in ports give you plenty of options for hooking up Blu-ray players, game consoles, satellite or cable boxes, and other input devices, while another HDMI output port lets you connect the receiver to virtually any modern television.

The Denon AVR-S730H7.2 channel A/V receiverhas a typical price of around $400 and was considered to be a solid value even when it was released with an MSRP of $480 a few years ago. Now, you can score it for $300 or less, as NeweggFlash has it on sale for $289 (through Saturday, June 2) while Amazon is offering it for just $300. These are some of the lowest prices we’ve seen yet for this receiver, making ita highly affordable and worthy addition to any 4K home theater without leaving you broke.

