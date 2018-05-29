Hoover man killed when car leaves road, hits tree

Hoover police are investigating a deadly accident from Monday morning. (Source: Hoover Police Department via Twitter)

A Hoover man killed in a crash early Monday morning has been identified.

Terry Ray Provines, 52, died when the 2011 gray Ford Explorer he was driving south on Greystone Highlands Circle left the road and hit a tree.

Police say Provines was not wearing his seatbelt. No one else was in the car.

The crash is under investigation by the Hoover Police Traffic Unit.

