Tarrant PD: Man in custody after standoff

A Hoover man killed in a crash early Monday morning has been identified.More >>
A Hoover man killed in a crash early Monday morning has been identified.More >>
Tarrant police say a man is under arrest after he held two children inside a home he was trying to burglarize.More >>
Tarrant police say a man is under arrest after he held two children inside a home he was trying to burglarize.More >>
FIRST ALERT UPDATE on Alberto: Subtropical depression Alberto continues to spin across central Alabama and is drifting north northwest with time. The strongest winds are on the eastern side of the circulation and the heaviest rain is on the western side where we already have numerous counties under flash flood warnings.More >>
FIRST ALERT UPDATE on Alberto Subtropical depression Alberto continues to spin across central Alabama and is drifting north northwest with time. The strongest winds are on the eastern side of the circulation and the heaviest rain is on the western side where we already have numerous counties under flash flood warnings. TheMore >>
Effective immediately, the USGA has closed Shoal Creek to all fans, media, players, volunteers and non-essential support personnel for the rest of Tuesday's practice-round day, due to Alberto.More >>
Effective immediately, the USGA has closed Shoal Creek to all fans, media, players, volunteers and non-essential support personnel for the rest of Tuesday's practice-round day, due to Alberto.More >>
16-year-old Quinton Lavell Jackson Jr. and 14-year-old Jhalien Hargrove were pronounced dead at the scene at 11:30 am.More >>
16-year-old Quinton Lavell Jackson Jr. and 14-year-old Jhalien Hargrove were pronounced dead at the scene at 11:30 am.More >>