Tarrant PD: Man in custody after standoff

TARRANT, AL (WBRC) -

Tarrant police say a man is under arrest after he held two children inside a home he was trying to burglarize.

The incident happened Tuesday morning on Hatchet Avenue.

No one was hurt.

