Subtropical Depression Alberto continues to cause flooding and damaging winds in parts of central Alabama

FIRST ALERT UPDATE on Alberto:



Subtropical depression Alberto continues to spin across central Alabama and is drifting north northwest with time.



The strongest winds are on the eastern side of the circulation and the heaviest rain is on the western side where we already have numerous counties under flash flood warnings.



There have been multiple tree damage reports in Shelby and Jefferson counties and power outages.



Strong wind gusts over 30 mph will remain possible through the early afternoon.



A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect through the evening hours.



Flash flooding could occur and if it does it usually happens quickly.



If you get an alert on your WBRC First Alert Weather App. for flash flooding then you need to be very careful when traveling.



If you approach a flooded roadway, turn around and don’t try and attempt to cross it no matter what kind of vehicle you have 2” to 5” and locally higher amounts are likely, especially along I-65 and west towards I-22.

Alberto has 30 mph sustained winds and the center is forecast to track north today and be located just to the west of Huntsville by 1PM.



We will have to watch the far eastern side of Alabama today once we get a little heating and the atmosphere destabilizes because storms that form could produce strong wind gusts or even spin up tornadoes.



Keep up with radar trends, Alberto updates and watches and warnings through the WBRC First Alert Weather App.



