The tables have turned in ‘Lego DC Super-Villains,’ full trailer - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The tables have turned in ‘Lego DC Super-Villains,’ full trailer on the way

© Digital Trends © Digital Trends

By Gabe Gurwin


Content Provided by  

Warner Bros. and TT Games have been examining DC Comics heroes — particularly Batman — in their games for years, but it looks like we’ll be getting to know the baddies a little better this time. Lego DC Super-Villains is on the way, and it promises to be a dark and twisted take on everyone’s favorite plastic children’s toys.

A teaser video posted on YouTube shows a Superman statue in Metropolis — apparently the same one seen in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice — defaced with spray paint to look like the Joker. We hear the dastardly villain laugh as several clockwork teeth run across the ground, and the tagline, “chaos is coming” is shown on-screen.

The actor behind the Joker is likely Christopher Corey Smith, who previously voiced the character in Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham. It’s slightly confusing to keep track of the voice actors in the Lego Batman series, as Troy Baker — who voices Batman in the games — previously voiced the Joker in Batman: Arkham Origins. Some characters are paired with their actors from the Arkham games, including Tara Strong as Harley Quinn, and the late Adam West even played himself in Beyond Gotham.

A full trailer for Lego DC Super-Villains will be released on May 30. We’ll presumably learn more about the game’s story and platforms then, along with whether or not we’ll be playing as the villains this time. Many of them have already been playable in previous Lego Batman games, but getting the chance to wreak havoc on Metropolis would satisfy some of our more guilty urges.

What’s most interesting, however, is what the announcement could mean for other rumored games. Lego DC Super-Villains previous popped up on Walmart Canada in a listing that also included the then-unannounced Rage 2. The same leak included a new Splinter Cell, Just Cause 4, Borderlands 3, Gears of War 5, and several others, along with previously revealed games. We’d still take the leak with a grain of salt at this point, but it does have us excited for E3 in June.

TT Games’ last Lego superhero title was Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2, which released last November. The game received mixed reviews, but its inclusion on the Switch makes it likely that DC Super-Villains will follow suit.

The best Android games currently available (May 2018)

King’s Cup, anyone? The best games to play with Alexa

EA’s Origin Access adds other publishers’ games, including ‘Batman: Arkham City’


  helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.

INFORMATIONAL DISCLAIMER The information contained on or provided through this site is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional financial or accounting advice. Always seek the advice of your accountant or other qualified personal finance advisor for answers to any related questions you may have. Use of this site and any information contained on or provided through this site is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.
Powered by Frankly