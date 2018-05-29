Austin Wiley, Bryce Brown returning to Auburn after withdrawing from NBA Draft

Star basketball players Austin Wiley and Bryce Brown announced they will return to Auburn for the 2018-2019 basketball season after withdrawing from the NBA Draft. Austin Wiley, former Spain Park hoops star, announced on Twitter Tuesday that he will return for the 2018-2019 season. “I’d like to thank the Auburn family for the support, as well as my coaches and teammates for an incredible season. I’m happy to be back,” Wiley said on Twitter.

Bryce Brown also announced he will return to Auburn for his senior season after withdrawing his name from the NBA draft. “It has been a dream of mine to play in the NBA one day. I learned a lot about my game throughout the process and I want to thank everyone who helped me get to this point in my career. With that said, after talking with my family and coaches, I have decided to return for my senior season at Auburn. We accomplished a lot last year on the court and I can’t wait to see what we can do next year,” Brown said on Twitter.

Mustapha Heron, and Jared Harper also entered their names into the NBA Draft, but did not sign with agents either. The deadline for players to withdraw from the draft and maintain college eligibility is May 30th.

Auburn captured its third regular-season SEC title this past season with an overall mark of 26-8, including 13-5 in league play. The Tigers were also selected for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2003.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.