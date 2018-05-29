Stuart, Parker compete in chief justice primary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Republican primary for Alabama chief justice pits a long-time ally of Roy Moore against the judge who took over his duties when Moore was suspended.

Alabama Chief Justice Lyn Stuart faces Associate Justice Tom Parker in the June 5 GOP primary for chief justice. The winner will face Democrat Bob Vance.

Stuart became as chief justice when Moore was suspended in 2016 for actions defying same-marriage rulings.

Stuart, elected to the Supreme Court in 2000, is emphasizing her decades as a judge. In a campaign speech, she said people thanked her for returning "quiet stability" to the court.

Parker, worked as Moore's legal adviser when he was chief justice. Parker and was elected to the court in 2004. Parker, in a campaign speech, said the courts are a "battleground."

