Auburn mayor stepping down after 2 decades

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - A long-serving Alabama mayor is stepping aside after two decades in office.

Auburn Mayor Bill Hamm said Monday he won't seek re-election in the city of about 65,000 people.

Ham says it's time for the city to move on with new leadership.

Ham says mayor pro tem Ron Anders plans to seek the office in the upcoming election, although the Opelika-Auburn News reports that Anders says he doesn't have any formal announcement to make.

Ham was elected mayor for the first time in 1998 and has served five terms. He had previously served 12 years on the Auburn City Council.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.