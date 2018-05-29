Global stocks slump amid Italian political turmoil - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Global stocks slump amid Italian political turmoil

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this April 5, 2018, file photo, a sign for a Wall Street subway station is shown in New York. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 29. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this April 5, 2018, file photo, a sign for a Wall Street subway station is shown in New York. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 29.

By MARLEY JAY
AP Markets Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Global stocks are falling Tuesday morning as political uncertainty in Italy sends European stocks sharply lower. Bond prices are climbing and yields are falling, while the euro fell to its lowest levels of 2018 compared to the dollar. The decrease in bond yields is hurting banks. Industrial and health care companies are also faring worse than the broader market.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index sank 12 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,708 as of 10 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 144 points, or 0.6 percent, to 24,608. The Nasdaq composite fell 6 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,426. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks slid 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,624.

U.S. markets were closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.

ITALIAN INSTABILITY: Investors feared the possibility of a financial crisis in Italy, the third largest economy in Europe, as well as the possibility that elections in the fall could become a referendum on Italy's use of the euro. Italian President Sergio Mattarella picked Carlo Cottarelli for prime minister after the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and right-wing League refused to withdraw an anti-euro candidate as economy minister. That ended their attempt to establish a government after inconclusive elections in March.

Cottarelli is likely to lose a vote of no confidence in parliament, which would mean another round of elections. Italy's FTSE MIB stock market index lost 2.3 percent.

Britain's FTSE 100 sank 1.2 percent and the French CAC 40 slumped 1.2 percent. Germany's DAX lost 1.1 percent.

In Spain, that country's parliament will hold a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy after graft convictions of businesspeople and officials tied to his conservative Popular Party. All major parties, except for the ruling People's Party, are calling for Rajoy to step down. The Spanish IBEX 35 sank 2.2 percent.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 108.88 yen from 109.37 yen. The euro sank to $1.1577 from $1.1669.

BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.87 percent from 2.93 percent late Friday.

Bank stocks declined along with the falling bond yields, which force interest rates on loans lower. JPMorgan Chase lost 1.4 percent to $109.07 and Bank of America fell 1.3 percent to $29.76.

EARLY LAGGARDS: Among health care companies, Johnson & Johnson fell 1.2 percent to $120 and Thermo Fisher Scientific lost 1.4 percent to $201.75. General Electioc took the worst losses among industrial firms as it sank 2 percent to $14.35, while Delta Air Lines lost 1.9 percent to $54.82.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 1.1 percent to $67.13 a barrel in New York. Oil prices have slumped in the last week following reports that OPEC countries and Russia could start pumping more oil soon. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 0.6 percent to $75.80 per barrel in London.

KINDER MORGAN: Kinder Morgan climbed 2.4 percent to $16.27 after the Canadian government said it will buy an oil pipeline to the Pacific coast to ensure it gets built. Kinder Morgan will get $3.4 billion in the deal. The company halted essential spending on the project and said it would cancel it altogether if the national and provincial governments could not guarantee it.

ASIA'S DAY: Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.6 percent while South Korea's Kospi lost 0.9 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index plunged 1 percent.

____

AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jay

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Film explores Chinese Exclusion Act as US immigration 'DNA'

    Film explores Chinese Exclusion Act as US immigration 'DNA'

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:14 AM EDT2018-05-27 14:14:06 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 10:37 AM EDT2018-05-29 14:37:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). In this May 15, 2018 photo, filmmakers Li-Shin Yu, left, and Ric Burns discuss their new PBS documentary "The Chinese Exclusion Act," during an interview, Tuesday May 15, 2018, in New York.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). In this May 15, 2018 photo, filmmakers Li-Shin Yu, left, and Ric Burns discuss their new PBS documentary "The Chinese Exclusion Act," during an interview, Tuesday May 15, 2018, in New York.
    The filmmakers of a documentary about the Chinese Exclusion Act say if viewers end up with a sense of deja vu between the film's subject and current events, that's pretty much the point.More >>
    The filmmakers of a documentary about the Chinese Exclusion Act say if viewers end up with a sense of deja vu between the film's subject and current events, that's pretty much the point.More >>

  • 'Solo' sputters in takeoff with $83.3M at box office

    'Solo' sputters in takeoff with $83.3M at box office

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:54:44 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 10:37 AM EDT2018-05-29 14:37:06 GMT
    (Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP). In this image released by Lucasfilm, Alden Ehrenreich, right, and Joonas Suotamo appear in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story."(Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP). In this image released by Lucasfilm, Alden Ehrenreich, right, and Joonas Suotamo appear in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story."
    The Han Solo spinoff "Solo: A Star Wars Story" came in well below expectations with an $83.3 million opening weekend at the North American box office.More >>
    The Han Solo spinoff "Solo: A Star Wars Story" came in well below expectations with an $83.3 million opening weekend at the North American box office.More >>

  • Legal hurdles may make Weinstein's prosecution an exception

    Legal hurdles may make Weinstein's prosecution an exception

    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:43 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:43:23 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 10:36 AM EDT2018-05-29 14:36:53 GMT
    (Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News via AP, Pool). Harvey Weinstein, right, appears at his arraignment with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman, in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, May 25, 2018 in New York. Weinstein is charged with two counts of rape and...(Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News via AP, Pool). Harvey Weinstein, right, appears at his arraignment with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman, in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, May 25, 2018 in New York. Weinstein is charged with two counts of rape and...
    Harvey Weinstein's arrest in New York Friday is a landmark moment in the #MeToo movement, but it remains uncertain whether it will be repeated in other cases involving powerful men accused of sexual misconduct.More >>
    Harvey Weinstein's arrest in New York Friday is a landmark moment in the #MeToo movement, but it remains uncertain whether it will be repeated in other cases involving powerful men accused of sexual misconduct.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly