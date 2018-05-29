Wednesday's 73rd U.S. Women's Open Championship practice rounds postponed

Wednesday practice rounds are delayed for the 73rd U.S. Women's Open at Shoal Creek.

The organization will provide an update at 7:30 a.m.

Tuesday's practice rounds were canceled and Shoal Creek was closed to all fans, media, players, volunteers and non-essential support personnel, due to Alberto.

Due to heavy rainfall expected throughout the day and to preserve the best possible conditions to the course and grounds for the championship, the organization is asking for everyone to remain off property for the remainder of the day.

A tree is down at Shoal Creek. Tuesday’s Practice round for the #USWomensOpen is closed today due to weather @WBRCnews @USGA @WBRCweather pic.twitter.com/kKWyTJzvOO — ChristinaWBRC (@ChristinaWBRC) May 29, 2018

Fans holding a Tuesday practice-round ticket will be granted gallery access to the championship grounds any day throughout the championship with valid proof of purchase.

Fan information will be updated at usga.org throughout the week.