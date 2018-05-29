Tuesday practice rounds cancelled at 73rd U.S. Women's Open Championship

Effective immediately, the USGA has closed Shoal Creek to all fans, media, players, volunteers and non-essential support personnel for the rest of Tuesday's practice-round day, due to Alberto.

Due to heavy rainfall expected throughout the day and to preserve the best possible conditions to the course and grounds for the championship, the organization is asking for everyone to remain off property for the remainder of the day.

Fans holding a Tuesday practice-round ticket will be granted gallery access to the championship grounds any day throughout the championship with valid proof of purchase.

Fan information will be updated at usga.org throughout the week.