1 person killed in wreck on I-65 SB in Cullman Co.

1 person killed in wreck on I-65 SB in Cullman Co.

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

One person has died in a Tuesday morning crash on I-65 Southbound in Cullman County, according to authorities. 

Crews are still on the scene of the single-car wreck at mile marker 297. 

Traffic is not being impacted, but state troopers advise drivers to use caution. 

This story is developing. 

