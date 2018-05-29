Alabama motorcyclist killed in crash with deer

ROCKFORD, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man whose motorcycle hit a deer has died.

News outlets cite a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency that says 38-year-old James Lee Bean, of Maylene, was found dead at the scene on Alabama 22 on Sunday night. Troopers say Bean was driving a 2017 Harley Davidson when he hit a deer and left the roadway.

Further details have not been released.

