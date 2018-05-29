FIRST ALERT UPDATE on Alberto and what to expect the rest of today

FIRST ALERT UPDATE on Alberto: The tropical system has weakened to a depression and the center of circulation is impacting central Alabama with gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect through the evening hours. Flash flooding could occur and if it does it usually happens quickly. If you get an alert on your WBRC First Alert Weather App. for flash flooding then you need to be very careful when traveling. If you approach a flooded roadway, turn around and don’t try and attempt to cross it no matter what kind of vehicle you have. 2 to 4 inches and locally higher amounts are likely, especially along I-65 and west towards I-22.



The heaviest rain ends south of I-20 by noon but will be ongoing north of I-20 and west of I-65 through the evening. We will see scattered showers and storms forming this afternoon across all of Alabama and so keep the umbrella nearby through tonight.



A WIND ADVISORY remains in effect for areas along and east of I-65 through 2 p.m. Winds will be sustained at 15-25 mph and gusts will reach 35 mph. Higher elevations could see the highest gusts which could lead to tree damage, power interruptions and travel difficulties.



Alberto has 35 mph sustained winds and the center is forecast to track north-northwest today and be located just to the west of Huntsville by 1 p.m.



We will have to watch the far eastern side of Alabama today once we get a little heating and the atmosphere destabilizes because storms that form could produce strong wind gusts or even spin up tornadoes.



Keep up with radar trends, Alberto updates and watches, and warnings through the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

I’ll provide several updates through the early afternoon hours.

