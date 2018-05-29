FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Heavy rain to impact morning rush hour

FIRST ALERT FOR HEAVIER RAIN TODAY: It's primarily a rain event for us this morning. Subtropical Depression Alberto continues to weaken as it moves through the heart of our area today. A Wind Advisory is in effect through 2 p.m. Winds could be gusting up to 20 mph. Winds are primarily affecting vans and trucks or high profile vehicles, and maybe blowing over a few trash cans out there. But the winds should grow weaker by the hour. The rain, however, will likely continue this morning and into the afternoon. We have a Flash Flood Watch in effect through 7 p.m., but as of this posting, no Flash Flooding has occurred.

Temps should hang out in the 70s today. Keep your umbrella and your WBRC First Alert weather app handy and just slow it down on the roadways and you should be fine.

The winds will quickly settle with rain decreasing in coverage this evening.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: The remnants of Alberto will lift north of our tomorrow night, but the system will leave copious amounts of tropical moisture in its wake. This will make it feel very hot and steamy throughout the rest of the week, with a good chance of scattered showers and storms through Friday. I still think we will catch some breaks over the weekend, which is good news for the Alabaster CityFest. However, keep an eye to the sky for afternoon pop-ups. Highs will be nearing 90 degrees, with feels-like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.