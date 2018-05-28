Families honor the fallen on Memorial Day

The stories shared at Alabama National Cemetery are ones of bravery and heartache.



“You’ll see on an anniversary a picture of a couple when they were young and it’s always touching,” said cemetery director Eldon Woodie, who is a veteran and served for 30 years in the military.

Woodie said Memorial Day is one of their busiest days at the cemetery. He said this day is also a reminder of the cost of freedom

“To me they are all heroes. whatever they did it was a part of the defense of our country. When they come in here, come down this Avenue and see this flag at half-staff, that’s because we bury heroes,” continued Woodie.

More than 6000 heroes are buried at the Alabama National Cemetery. 75 percent are veterans, the other 25 percent are their spouses.

On this Memorial Day, family, friends, and even strangers honoring their lives. Some placed at their headstones, others stood and reflected, including Oliver Harrell and his wife Debbie. “We come down here to honor dad. We always come down here. It was his wish to be buried at the national cemetery,” said Harrell.

This cemetery is a place where the corporal is buried next to the colonel. Where every branch of the military is represented and where mothers and fathers are buried next to a son and a daughter.

“If you walk through this cemetery, you’re going to see all the wars here, from Vietnam war to present day,” continued Harrell.

His father was a World War II veteran. Who died nearly five years ago.

“I don’t think people really realize how many men and how many women have died for our country,” expressed Harrell.

The cemetery is open from sun up to sun down. Eldon said eventually more than 225,000 veterans and their spouses will be buried there.



