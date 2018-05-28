Comedian Steve Brown remembers Tuscaloosa Veteran murdered

Today we remember those who gave their lives for their country, but from Tuscaloosa, the story of a veteran who was killed at home.

A childhood friend of that vet wants him to be remembered on this Memorial Day.

Tuscaloosa Native Comedian Steve Brown was scrolling through Facebook when stumbled about the news about his childhood best friend being killed.

He describes James Lester Stevenson as a kind man who helped others and who served his country.

“The question is why James why him,” said Brown.

A question with no real answer. Police said James Lester Stevenson was shot and killed after an argument.

“You know it's just really really shocking for someone to had done that to him,” said Brown.

Police said they found Stevenson dead in his home on 67th Avenue during a welfare check. Brown said the local veteran didn't deserve this.

“He didn't die serving the country but his death does send a message. I think his death needs to give us an eye-opener we all need to love each other,” said Brown.

Brown attributes his comedian career to Stevenson and said they were best friends and class clowns together as kids. He said that's what inspired him to do stand up comedy for a living.

“Personally I think if I look back at it he was one of the funniest guys I ever met in my life off stage. I can say that he was a joker trust me,” said Brown.

His big personality Brown said he will be missed.

“My message is to the alleged shooter and I hope since you are where you are you will pray and get yourself together,” said Brown.

And that alleged shooter is Kiara Harton. Investigators said she confessed to shooting Stevenson.

Harton is charged with murder.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.