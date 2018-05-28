FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain expected early AM

The rain will taper off tonight and overnight. Expect temperatures to hover in the lower 70s with widespread rain moving into the area after 4 am and continuing through 8 pm. The heaviest rainfall will be south of I-20 as the remnants of Alberto continues to track northward.



It is possible we could see a few spin-up tornadoes in East Alabama during the later morning and afternoon. The chances are low, but it is possible because of the increased wind shear from the system. In addition, there are some concerns for flash flooding. Expect rainfall amounts between 2 and 4" across the area. I've measured rainfall rates as high as 7" per hour in South Alabama. Those rain bands are tracking northward and will impact us by sunrise.



Deep tropical moisture will remain in place through the rest of the week. This will mean almost daily rain and thunderstorm chances. We'll keep you updated on the WBRC First Alert Weather app. The forecast looks drier for the upcoming weekend with warmer temperatures. Highs Saturday and Sunday will reach the upper 80s.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.