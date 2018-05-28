PHOTOS: Beautiful rainbow appears after afternoon showers

It was a rainy afternoon for parts of Central Alabama. But as the skies cleared up, folks across the area were treated to a magnificent rainbow darting overhead. The sight made for a perfect photo opportunity. And there have been plenty of great pics sent in. Here is just a handful of what we have seen this Memorial Day.

Double rainbow near the Valleydale exit on 65 Southbound

(Courtesy: Vince Malizio)

Rainbow following evening showers in Hoover

(Courtesy: Norfleete Day)

Rainbow in St. Clair County

(Courtesy: Melba Pike)

Double rainbow in Meadow Brook

(Courtesy: Douglass Falkenberry)

Rainbow over Odenville

Double Rainbow over Helena

Rainbow over Hoover

Double Rainbow over Rocky Ridge

(Courtesy: David and Cindy Petitt)

Double rainbow over Hoover

(Courtesy: Sharon Shaddix)

Rainbow on Chandler Mountain in Steele

Double rainbow over Indian Springs

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.