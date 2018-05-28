PHOTOS: Beautiful rainbow appears after afternoon showers - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

PHOTOS: Beautiful rainbow appears after afternoon showers

By Sebastian Posey, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(WBRC) -

It was a rainy afternoon for parts of Central Alabama. But as the skies cleared up, folks across the area were treated to a magnificent rainbow darting overhead. The sight made for a perfect photo opportunity. And there have been plenty of great pics sent in. Here is just a handful of what we have seen this Memorial Day.

Double rainbow near the Valleydale exit on 65 Southbound

(Courtesy: Vince Malizio)

Rainbow following evening showers in Hoover

(Courtesy: Norfleete Day)

Rainbow in St. Clair County

(Courtesy: Melba Pike)

Double rainbow in Meadow Brook

(Courtesy: Douglass Falkenberry)

Rainbow over Odenville

Double Rainbow over Helena

Rainbow over Hoover

Double Rainbow over Rocky Ridge

(Courtesy: David and Cindy Petitt)

Double rainbow over Hoover

(Courtesy: Sharon Shaddix)

Rainbow on Chandler Mountain in Steele

Double rainbow over Indian Springs

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • TROPICS: What's left of Alberto likely to bring heavy rain

    TROPICS: What's left of Alberto likely to bring heavy rain

    Monday, May 28 2018 10:51 PM EDT2018-05-29 02:51:15 GMT

    Stay up to date with the latest out of the tropics, and across the state, with the WBRC First Alert Weather app.

    More >>

    Stay up to date with the latest out of the tropics, and across the state, with the WBRC First Alert Weather app.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain expected early AM

    FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain expected early AM

    Monday, May 28 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-05-29 02:49:38 GMT

    The rain will taper off tonight and overnight. Expect temperatures to hover in the lower 70s with widespread rain moving into the area after 4 am and continuing through 8 pm. The heaviest rainfall will be south of I-20 as the remnants of Alberto continues to track northward.

    More >>

    The rain will taper off tonight and overnight. Expect temperatures to hover in the lower 70s with widespread rain moving into the area after 4 am and continuing through 8 pm. The heaviest rainfall will be south of I-20 as the remnants of Alberto continues to track northward.

    More >>

  • Experts share tips on what you should and shouldn't do after flooding

    Experts share tips on what you should and shouldn't do after flooding

    Monday, May 28 2018 10:27 PM EDT2018-05-29 02:27:14 GMT
    Servpro gives homeowners tips about flooding (Source: WBRC)Servpro gives homeowners tips about flooding (Source: WBRC)
    Servpro gives homeowners tips about flooding (Source: WBRC)Servpro gives homeowners tips about flooding (Source: WBRC)

    We are on your side as we approach hurricane season. With Alberto dropping rain on much of Alabama, we wanted to find out what you should and should not do if you experience water damage.

    More >>

    We are on your side as we approach hurricane season. With Alberto dropping rain on much of Alabama, we wanted to find out what you should and should not do if you experience water damage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly