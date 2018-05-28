Veterans remember fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

As Memorial Day is commemorated around the country, two veterans at the American Village in Montevallo are remembering those who they knew.

Army Veteran Loren McAnally and Ron McGriff saluted as a wreath was laid in the National Veterans Shrine.

Both say they do it to honor their fallen comrades.



"I didn't know personally all 35 guys that were killed in my unit but I knew the majority of them. They were friends of mine or classmates of mine. I went through flight school with them,” said McAnally.

For McGriff this day brings back memories of a rescue mission where no survivors were found.

"It was a crew of nine people, and a soldier who had a hitched a ride," he said.

One of those on board the downed aircraft was a personal friend of his.

“And he had relieved another crew who had gone home for a wedding and had lost his life in that crash,” said McGriff.



