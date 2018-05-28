Experts share tips on what you should and shouldn't do after flooding

We are on your side as we approach hurricane season.

With Alberto dropping rain on much of Alabama, we wanted to find out what you should and should not do if you experience water damage.

Hurricane season doesn't even begin until June first, but the threat of flooding and water damage can happen year-round.

And it's how you handle that water that could ultimately prevent further damage and headache.

Servpro employees were on call this Memorial Day, gearing up for whatever emergency you may have.

"An overflowed toilet, to a tree on the house, we are really a one call, one-stop shop," said Servpro Marketing Manager Jeremy Brittain.

And with Alberto bringing rain and flooding concerns to Alabama, these workers are ready for calls about water damage.

"This time last year, in Vestavia specifically, we had a big outbreak," he said. "It seemed like every week something was happening. It kept us busy."

As we get closer to the beginning of hurricane season, Servepro said there are things you should and shouldn't do after flooding.

First, mop up excess water, remove rugs and wet carpeting, and turn on your air conditioning.

But most importantly, call the professionals.

"The faster that we can get out there, the quicker we can assess what's going on, the quicker we can have a crew out there to start drying the structure to minimize any kind of damage," he said.

Things not to do?

Don't use your household vacuum to remove water, don't use TVs or other appliances, and avoid using ceiling fans in rooms where the ceiling is wet or sagging.

"We're here to help, and we're willing to do whatever it takes," said Brittain.

To learn more tips about what to do if you experience flooding at your home, click here.

