Experts share tips on what you should and shouldn't do after flooding

Stay up to date with the latest out of the tropics, and across the state, with the WBRC First Alert Weather app.
The rain will taper off tonight and overnight. Expect temperatures to hover in the lower 70s with widespread rain moving into the area after 4 am and continuing through 8 pm. The heaviest rainfall will be south of I-20 as the remnants of Alberto continues to track northward.
We are on your side as we approach hurricane season. With Alberto dropping rain on much of Alabama, we wanted to find out what you should and should not do if you experience water damage.
Alabama is preparing for Alberto. Emergency management agencies all over the state are putting plans in place. The main threat they are preparing for is flooding.
It was a rainy afternoon for parts of Central Alabama. But as the skies cleared up, folks across the area were treated to a magnificent rainbow darting overhead. The sight made for a perfect photo opportunity. And there have been plenty of great pics sent in.
