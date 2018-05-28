Rookie Smith brilliant for Marlins in 7-2 victory vs Padres - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Rookie Smith brilliant for Marlins in 7-2 victory vs Padres

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Miami Marlins starting pitcher Caleb Smith works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 28, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Miami Marlins starting pitcher Caleb Smith works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 28, 2018, in San Diego.
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). San Diego Padres shortstop Freddy Galvis throws to first for an out against Miami Marlins' Justin Bour during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, May 28, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). San Diego Padres shortstop Freddy Galvis throws to first for an out against Miami Marlins' Justin Bour during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, May 28, 2018, in San Diego.
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Miami Marlins' Cameron Maybin, right, is greeted by teammate Justin Bour (41) after they both scored off a single by Yadiel Rivera during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, May 28, 2018, i... (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Miami Marlins' Cameron Maybin, right, is greeted by teammate Justin Bour (41) after they both scored off a single by Yadiel Rivera during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, May 28, 2018, i...
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). San Diego Padres starting pitcher Eric Lauer works against a Miami Marlins batter during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 28, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). San Diego Padres starting pitcher Eric Lauer works against a Miami Marlins batter during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 28, 2018, in San Diego.

By BERNIE WILSON
AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Caleb Smith was brilliant in dominating a matchup of rookie left-handers, Yadiel Rivera's two-run single capped Miami's four-run first inning, and Cameron Maybin had three hits and two RBIs against his old team to lead the Marlins to a 7-2 victory against the San Diego Padres on Monday.

Smith (4-5) allowed one run and four hits in seven-plus innings, struck out four to run his MLB rookie lead to 69, and walked only one in the matchup of last-place teams.

His only big mistake Monday was allowing rookie Franmil Reyes' homer to left leading off the second inning, his second. He yielded a single to pinch-hitter Travis Jankowski leading off the eighth and made way for Drew Steckenrider.

Smith made his big league debut with the New York Yankees on July 17 and went 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA in nine appearances, including two starts. The Marlins acquired him on Nov. 20.

San Diego's Eric Lauer (1-3) lasted 2 1-3 innings, allowing five runs and seven hits while striking out three and walking two. It was the third time in seven starts he went three or fewer innings.

Lauer's struggles forced manager Andy Green to make a double switch with one out in the third, after the lefty allowed Maybin's second RBI single of the game and then walked Rivera. Robbie Erlin got Lewis Brinson to hit into a double play.

The Marlins' first inning started inauspiciously for San Diego when first baseman Eric Hosmer, who wasn't wearing sunglasses, lost a pop foul by leadoff batter Miguel Rojas. Although Rojas eventually struck out, it forced Lauer to throw several extra pitches.

Brian Anderson then doubled to left and scored on Starlin Castro's single to center. Justin Bour doubled to right and Maybin hit an RBI single to center. Rivera then hit a line shot right at Lauer, who deflected it with his glove. The ball rolled into shallow center field for a two-run single.

Maybin was with San Diego from Nov. 13, 2010, when he was acquired from the Marlins, until April 5, 2015, when he was traded to Atlanta in the deal for Craig Kimbrel and Melvin Upton Jr.

The Marlins added two runs off demoted starter Bryan Mitchell in the ninth on an RBI double by pinch-hitter Derek Dietrich and an RBI single by Rojas.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: They placed rookie OF Franchy Cordero on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right forearm and reinstated outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the DL. Cordero was hitting .237 with seven homers and 19 RBIs.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Dan Straily (2-0, 3.12) is scheduled to make his third career start against San Diego on Tuesday night. He didn't factor in the decision in two Marlins victories against the Padres last year despite pitching well, including striking out a career-high 14 without issuing a walk in seven innings.

Padres: RHP Tyson Ross (4-3, 3.13) is coming off a strong showing at Washington on Wednesday when he allowed one run on five hits and struck out nine in 6 2-3 innings of a 3-1 win.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

