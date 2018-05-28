East Alabama prepares for effects from Alberto

Around 4:00 p.m Monday, the sun was peeking from behind clouds on Noble Street in Anniston.



It was hard to believe the area was under a flash flood watch for most of the day.

But no doubt, the effects of Alberto were soon to be felt.



Just a few days ago, Noble Street flooded in the 1300 block.



Those waters caused some serious damage to businesses in the area.

Charles Smith lives in an apartment here along Noble and says it's been bad for years when the sewer drains get clogged and backed up.

"It's bad. Sometimes you can't go on Noble because the street is too flooded and they have to block them off, close them off until it's not flooded. So, it's dangerous,” Smith says.



But it wasn’t just in Anniston where folks were preparing for potential flooding.



Officials in the neighboring town of Oxford prepared for possible flooding in a couple of areas.



One of them was near Oxford High school where signs warn folks to watch for high water.



Residents say many times officials block off the street because of how high the water can get.

Farther down Highway 78 just before it intersects with Highway 202, there is a creek there that residents were keeping a close eye on.



It’s been known to overflow its banks and cause challenges for folks who live in the area and also for Coldwater United Methodist Church which sits on the same street.

Officials with the Calhoun County EMA say they are keeping a close eye on both areas as the weather develops.



