Why the "Pink Tax" could be costing women more than men

Have you ever noticed that women and girls tend to pay more for things than men?

"When we go to a beautician what do we pay $75? What do men pay for a haircut? $20 or $30. It's so many things. Come on give us a break,” Daralene Miller, a shopper said.

"I'm a bit bitter. It’s really unfair and I don't like it,” Areej Sindatok, another shopper said.

These women say they buy more things than men but the same things can cost more. It’s what some call the “Pink Tax".

"The pink tax is not actually a tax it's an increased price for things women buy that men buy too, but women pay more,” Candice Elliott, a financial writer said.

Candice Elliott is a financial writer and editor-in-chief of Listen Money Matters and pointed out the pink tax in a recent blog.

“Forty-two percent of the time women are paying more for things like shaving cream, razors, deodorant when the differences aren't all that great between the men's product and the women's product,” Elliott said.

Elliott tells us hygiene products are the biggest offenders but she says the gap shows up in everything from toys to dry cleaning.

"Children's bike helmets. Again exactly the same product, but the girl's helmets have girl designs the boys have boy designs the helmets are 13% more for girls,” Elliott said.

Pay close attention when checking the shelves. Both Old Spice for men and Secret for women are distributed by the same company. Secret costs 10 to 20 cents more. Those pennies add up. Elliott says women pay on average over $1,300 more a year than men.

"I can spend so much money on so many other things,” Sindatok said.

"You are making less and being charged more so at every turn you have less money in your pocket,” Elliott said.

Elliott says the simple solution just buy the men's version. Often times, you'll find the some of the same ingredients.

"It's unfair, but things in life are unfair. I focus on what I can change and I can vote with my dollars,” Elliott said.

It’s something the women we spoke to agree with and some are willing to try.

"I'm just trying to live and stay healthy and keep a few little pennies in my pocket,” Miller said.

Some retail experts say women are their biggest targets and are willing to spend more on marketing to them with on tv and in magazines which contributes to the price discrepancies. We're told a growing number of companies are saying no to the pink tax.

So what can you do about it? Use social media to your advantage. Elliott says putting companies on blast online is the fastest way to get a response from any company. Elliott points out that some companies have recently stepped up against unfair pricing making moves towards equal pricing for everyone.



