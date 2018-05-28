Alabama EMA prepares for Alberto - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Alabama EMA prepares for Alberto

Alabama is preparing for Alberto. Emergency management agencies all over the state are putting plans in place.

The main threat they are preparing for is flooding.

The EMA is keeping a close eye on those counties that are predicted to get several inches of rain.

State EMA Director Brian Hastings has already contacted the Red Cross to make sure they preposition cots and blankets.

They also have medical and feeding shelters on standby in case people are displaced.

“It depends on how much it rains and how little amount of time and over an extended amount of time that right now we’re postured we are hopeful that this is just a good soaking we just want to get Alberto out of here,” Hastings explains.

The EMA says if you are traveling to make sure you keep an eye on the local weather.  

“ALEA wanted me to remind everyone to drive for conditions and if you don’t have to drive because the rain is bad, pull off and have some lunch fill the tank with gas,” Hastings explains.

