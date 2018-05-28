Young girl talks about shooting that injured her sister

An adult relative gave WBRC permission to talk to 9 year-old Georgia Spencer about the shooting that sent her 5-year-old sister to the hospital with a bullet wound to her head Saturday night.



"We were getting ready to cook with my aunt and they just started shooting out the blue."



Spencer calmly described the situation after one bullet after another struck her home on 25th Street.



"Her two kids were in the living room. My sister went to go get them so they wouldn't get shot," Spencer added.



But one of them did get shot, it was her 5 year-old sister.



"The bullet hit in the window. It hit off the walls. It grazed her head," Spencer went on to say.



Tuscaloosa authorities say people gathered for a house party in the neighborhood.



Witnesses say Brandon Hurst was asked to leave because he had a gun.



He's accused of shooting a 41-year-old man in a yard and shooting the little girl as he ran down the street still shooting.



That man and the little girl are in the hospital.



"If it wasn't for God we could probably be dead today, tomorrow or any day, tomorrow isn't even promised to us," Spencer said in closing.



Investigators say both victims appear to be improving.



Hurst remains at large.



Anyone with information on where he is can call Tuscaloosa Police at (205) 349-2121.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

