First Alert Update: Flash Flood Watch overnight as Alberto moves inland; isolated tornado risk across eastern counties

ALBERTO MAKES LANDFALL NEAR LAGUNA BEACH, FLORIDA: Subtropical Storm Alberto has made a landfall and now the system will gradually weaken as it moves inland overnight. The northern bands associated with the storm will be impacting our southern counties this evening. For other parts of the area, wet weather will remain hit or miss through early evening, with an overcast sky, and a light east wind.



FIRST ALERT FOR HEAVIER RAIN OVERNIGHT: By bedtime this evening, heavier rain associated with Alberto will be impacting our southern counties and this rain will slowly work north across the area through Tuesday morning. This rain will be impacting our area during the Tuesday morning drive time so plan on wet roads, slowdowns, and the possibility of flooding. Rain amounts may top 3 inches in some areas. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for our area through 7 p.m. Tuesday. We will need to keep an eye on eastern counties for a n isolated tornado risk through the early morning. Winds will be east at 10 to 20 mph overnight, with gusts possibly nearing 30 mph during the early morning. The winds will quickly settle with rain decreasing in coverage Tuesday evening.



THE REST OF THE WEEK: The remnants of Alberto will lift north of our tomorrow night, but the system will leave copious amounts of tropical moisture in its wake. This will make it feel very hot and steamy throughout the rest of the week, with a good chance of scattered showers and storms through Friday. I still think we will catch some breaks over the weekend, which is good news for the Alabaster CityFest. However, keep an eye to the sky for afternoon pop-ups. Highs will be nearing 90 degrees, with feels-like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. We will have more updates including live reports from the Gulf Coast on WBRC Fox6 News.



