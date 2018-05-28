First Alert Update: Flash Flood Watch overnight as Alberto moves inland; isolated tornado risk across eastern counties

Around 4:00 Monday, the sun was peeking from behind clouds on Noble Street in Anniston.More >>
Around 400 Monday, the sun was peeking from behind clouds on Noble Street in Anniston. It was hard to believe the area was under a flash flood watch for most of the day. But no doubt, the effects of Tropical Storm Alberto were soon to be felt.More >>
ALBERTO MAKES LANDFALL NEAR LAGUNA BEACH, FLORIDA: Subtropical Storm Alberto has made a landfall and now the system will gradually weaken as it moves inland overnight. The northern bands associated with the storm will be impacting our southern counties this evening. For other parts of the area, wet weather will remain hit or miss through early evening, with an overcast sky, and a light east wind.More >>
ALBERTO MAKES LANDFALL NEAR LAGUNA BEACH, FLORIDA Subtropical Storm Alberto has made a landfall and now the system will gradually weaken as it moves inland overnight. The northern bands associated with the storm will be impacting our southern counties this evening. For other parts of the area, wet weather will remain hit or miss through early evening, with an overcast sky, and a light east wind.More >>
J.D. Pope had a rough life--including the death of his mother when he was eleven. And to him, walking through the graduation line, he says, was a lifelong moment of vindication for all his hard work and hard times. "I had so many people, to prove wrong, I had so many people to, you know, that was behind my back, like congratulate me and stuff like that," Pope told WBRC. But he didn't get that chance, at least not during the Gaston High School graduat...More >>
J.D. Pope had a rough life--including the death of his mother when he was eleven. And to him, walking through the graduation line, he says, was a lifelong moment of vindication for all his hard work and hard times. "I had so many people, to prove wrong, I had so many people to, you know, that was behind my back, like congratulate me anMore >>
Birmingham police responded to shooting near 4th Ave. North on Monday afternoon.More >>
Birmingham police responded to shooting near 4th Ave. North on Monday afternoon.More >>
One Chilton County sheriff's deputy took an unlikely suspect into custody.More >>
One Chilton County sheriff's deputy took an unlikely suspect into custody.More >>