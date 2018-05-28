Birmingham police respond to shooting near 4th Ave. North

J.D. Pope had a rough life--including the death of his mother when he was eleven. And to him, walking through the graduation line, he says, was a lifelong moment of vindication for all his hard work and hard times. "I had so many people, to prove wrong, I had so many people to, you know, that was behind my back, like congratulate me and stuff like that," Pope told WBRC. But he didn't get that chance, at least not during the Gaston High School graduat...