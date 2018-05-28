Chilton Co. sheriff's deputy catches '4-legged perpetrator'

One Chilton County sheriff's deputy took an unlikely suspect into custody.



Deputy Freeman Ellison was called to reports of a roaming donkey on the road. He was able to catch it before it was killed or caused an accident.



Sheriff John Shearon posted the picture to the department's Facebook page, saying he wasn't "sure if their patrol cars are equipped to transport four-legged perpetrators."



The donkey was safely returned to its owner.



