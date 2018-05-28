Chilton County Sheriff's Office gets bomb-sniffing dog

Meet Justice, the newest member of the Chilton County Sheriff's Office.



Justice is a seven-month-old Labrador retriever who joined the force as a bomb-sniffing dog.



Her handler, Captain Ken Harmon, says it took six months to train her.

Justice can detect all manner of bombs, including black powder, dynamite and even detonation cords.



