Chilton County Sheriff's Office gets bomb-sniffing dog - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Chilton County Sheriff's Office gets bomb-sniffing dog

By Lauchlan Smith, Producer
Connect
Justice. (Source: Captain Ken Harmon/Chilton Co. Sheriff's Office) Justice. (Source: Captain Ken Harmon/Chilton Co. Sheriff's Office)
Handler Captain Ken Harmon and Justice. (Source: Captain Ken Harmon/Chilton Co. Sheriff's Office) Handler Captain Ken Harmon and Justice. (Source: Captain Ken Harmon/Chilton Co. Sheriff's Office)
Handler Captain Ken Harmon, Sheriff John Shearon and Justice. (Source: Captain Ken Harmon/Chilton Co. Sheriff's Office) Handler Captain Ken Harmon, Sheriff John Shearon and Justice. (Source: Captain Ken Harmon/Chilton Co. Sheriff's Office)
CHILTON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Meet Justice, the newest member of the Chilton County Sheriff's Office.

Justice is a seven-month-old Labrador retriever who joined the force as a bomb-sniffing dog.

Her handler, Captain Ken Harmon, says it took six months to train her.

Justice can detect all manner of bombs, including black powder, dynamite and even detonation cords.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly