15 year old is youngest golfer competing in U.S. Women's Open

At just 15 years old, Lucy Li is the youngest player competing in the U.S. Women's Open at Shoal Creek in Birmingham this week.

"I turned 15 back in October, and I still haven't gotten my permit, so I'm ready for that," Li said.

Li has won two amateur tournaments, including the 2016 Junior PGA Championship and the 2017 PING Invitational, Rolex Tournament of Champions.

"I'm so excited to be back here. The course is in great shape. Even with all the rain, the crews have done a great job," Li said after her practice round Monday.

Li will tee of Thursday for the first round of the U.S. Women's Open.

