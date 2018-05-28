Ole Miss senior Arianne Hartono wins NCAA Women's Tennis Champio - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ole Miss senior Arianne Hartono wins NCAA Women's Tennis Championship

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect
Source: AP Source: AP
WINSTON SALEM, NC (Mississippi News Now) -

A Rebel is atop NCAA women's tennis. Ole Miss senior Arianne Hartono beat Pepperdine's Ashley Lahey 6-4, 6-2 on Monday afternoon to win the national title.

Hartono is the first player in Ole Miss women's tennis history to win a NCAA championship. The Netherlands native caps a decorated career in Oxford. She is the 2018 SEC Player of the Year, the 2018 ITA Co-National Senior of the Year, a three-time All-SEC selection, and was named to the 2015 SEC All-Freshman Team.

