Ole Miss senior Arianne Hartono wins NCAA Women's Tennis Championship

A Rebel is atop NCAA women's tennis. Ole Miss senior Arianne Hartono beat Pepperdine's Ashley Lahey 6-4, 6-2 on Monday afternoon to win the national title.

#HottyToddy Ari is your 2018 National Champion! pic.twitter.com/HZxHjmpmVI — Ole Miss Women's Tennis (@OleMissWTennis) May 28, 2018

That moment you realize you're a champion ????



Congratulations to Arianne Hartono for becoming the first National Champion in @OleMissWTennis history! #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/E08BtI4EEL — OMSP (@OleMissVideo) May 28, 2018

Hartono is the first player in Ole Miss women's tennis history to win a NCAA championship. The Netherlands native caps a decorated career in Oxford. She is the 2018 SEC Player of the Year, the 2018 ITA Co-National Senior of the Year, a three-time All-SEC selection, and was named to the 2015 SEC All-Freshman Team.

