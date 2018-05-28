Ole Miss senior Arianne Hartono wins NCAA Women's Tennis Championship

A Rebel is atop NCAA women's tennis. Ole Miss senior Arianne Hartono beat Pepperdine's Ashley Lahey 6-4, 6-2 on Monday afternoon to win the national title.
#HottyToddy Ari is your 2018 National Champion! pic.twitter.com/HZxHjmpmVI— Ole Miss Women's Tennis (@OleMissWTennis) May 28, 2018
That moment you realize you're a champion ????— OMSP (@OleMissVideo) May 28, 2018
Congratulations to Arianne Hartono for becoming the first National Champion in @OleMissWTennis history! #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/E08BtI4EEL
Congratulations to our 2018 Singles Champions, Ari Hartono (@OleMissWTennis) and Petros Chrysochos (@WakeMTennis)!#NCAATennis pic.twitter.com/TSsuacoFj3— NCAA Tennis (@NCAATennis) May 28, 2018
Hartono is the first player in Ole Miss women's tennis history to win a NCAA championship. The Netherlands native caps a decorated career in Oxford. She is the 2018 SEC Player of the Year, the 2018 ITA Co-National Senior of the Year, a three-time All-SEC selection, and was named to the 2015 SEC All-Freshman Team.
