Gaston graduate wants to move on after car breakdown keeps him out of graduation

J.D. Pope had a rough life--including the death of his mother when he was eleven.



And to him, walking through the graduation line, he says, was a lifelong moment of vindication for all his hard work and hard times.



"I had so many people to prove wrong, I had so many people to, you know, that was behind my back, like congratulate me and stuff like that," Pope told WBRC.



But he didn't get that chance, at least not during the Gaston High School graduation exercise May 25.



Although accounts vary, all sides agree Pope missed graduation practice (he says he had to work), then his car broke down and he walked to the graduation ceremony at Gadsden State Community College's Wallace Hall. Unfortunately he arrived too late and was kept out of the ceremony by the school resource officer.



"I was a little late. And then whenever I tried to go in, I had people, like, telling me I can't go in and stuff like that," Pope says. "I had people already messaging people, telling them, like, I was on my way, like, I was coming as fast as I can.



"I was heartbroken, like, for real."



Gaston's principal, Tammy George, tells WBRC when Pope didn't show up for graduation practice, students and teachers began making calls to try to find him. He was scratched from the program minutes before it was set to begin.



"Everybody loves J.D. I love him," George says.



Accounts vary on how late he arrived. Pope says he arrived as the valedictorian was giving his address. George, Superintendent Alan Cosby and Etowah County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Natalie Barton, all say the school resource officer missed his own daughter getting her diploma to deal with this situation.



Pope says the experience left him with questions and some deep disappointment.



"That's all I talked about, like the whole week, I was looking forward to it, and whenever it went down like that, I was like, I went to school all these years, and like, for this to happen to me."



The incident lit up Facebook, with people even offering to restage the graduation to give J.D. his moment, but J.D. said he wanted to just let it go. He said the moment had passed and he already had his diploma anyway.

Some even started a GoFundMe account to raise money for a better car for J.D. He says he's grateful for the outpouring of support. He even says he has no ill will toward his alma mater, and as he earns degrees from Gadsden State Community College, he still plans to maintain ties with Gaston High School.



"I don't want to cause too much trouble, to, like, the school I graduated from, because I would still like to go and like, participate at the football games, and like, go watch my young brother play football and stuff like that," he says.



