Braves place Acuna on DL with mild ACL sprain, bruises - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Braves place Acuna on DL with mild ACL sprain, bruises

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Team personnel help Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. after he was injured while running out a single during the seventh inning of an interleague baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Team personnel help Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. after he was injured while running out a single during the seventh inning of an interleague baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Boston.
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. begins to slide as he scores on a two-run double by Freddie Freeman during the fifth inning of an interleague baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. begins to slide as he scores on a two-run double by Freddie Freeman during the fifth inning of an interleague baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Boston.
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., left, scores on a two-run double by Freddie Freeman as Boston Red Sox's Sandy Leon gets the throw during the fifth inning of an interleague baseball game, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., left, scores on a two-run double by Freddie Freeman as Boston Red Sox's Sandy Leon gets the throw during the fifth inning of an interleague baseball game, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Boston.

ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta Braves have placed left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. on the 10-day disabled list with a mild ACL sprain in his left knee and bruises to his knee and lower back.

The team announced Acuna's MRI results during the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the New York Mets.

Acuna's leg buckled while running out a grounder Sunday in Boston. He fell on his back after crossing the bag, then rolled over on his front side with what looked to be a gruesome injury. The 20-year-old surprisingly walked off the diamond, declining a wheelchair.

Preston Tucker took Acuna's place in the field Monday. Ozzie Albies, the usual leadoff hitter, batted in Acuna's No. 2 spot and Ender Inciarte batted first.

Acuna is hitting .265 with five homers and 13 RBIs in 51 games.

"It's definitely scary whenever you see a teammate go down the way he did," shortstop Dansby Swanson said. "We're definitely thankful that he was able to walk off. I think he'll bounce back just fine. It's just a matter of when."

Left-hander Max Fried, the 26th man for the doubleheader, was making his first start this season and the second of his career in Game 1.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Starbucks training a first step, experts say, in facing bias

    Starbucks training a first step, experts say, in facing bias

    Monday, May 28 2018 12:44 PM EDT2018-05-28 16:44:50 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-05-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...(AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...
    Starbucks training day after black men's arrests spotlights use of "unconscious bias training".More >>
    Starbucks training day after black men's arrests spotlights use of "unconscious bias training".More >>

  • Teacher who stopped attack says he had to save students

    Teacher who stopped attack says he had to save students

    Monday, May 28 2018 9:54 AM EDT2018-05-28 13:54:36 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 3:35 PM EDT2018-05-28 19:35:48 GMT
    (Southern Illinois University via AP). RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME TO JASON SEAMAN - In this undated photo, provided by Southern Illinois University, Jason Seaman, a defensive end for the SIU football team, poses for a photo in Carbondale, Ill. Seam...(Southern Illinois University via AP). RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME TO JASON SEAMAN - In this undated photo, provided by Southern Illinois University, Jason Seaman, a defensive end for the SIU football team, poses for a photo in Carbondale, Ill. Seam...
    A teacher who was shot while tackling and disarming a student at an Indiana school said Monday that his swift decisions "were the only acceptable actions" to save his seventh-grade classroom.More >>
    A teacher who was shot while tackling and disarming a student at an Indiana school said Monday that his swift decisions "were the only acceptable actions" to save his seventh-grade classroom.More >>

  • Man held in Venezuela for 2 years returning to Utah Monday

    Man held in Venezuela for 2 years returning to Utah Monday

    Monday, May 28 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-05-28 17:54:41 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 3:35 PM EDT2018-05-28 19:35:35 GMT
    A Utah man freed this weekend after being held in a Venezuelan jail for nearly two years is scheduled to return home to Salt Lake City on Monday night after getting medical care and visiting President Donald Trump...More >>
    A Utah man freed this weekend after being held in a Venezuelan jail for nearly two years is scheduled to return home to Salt Lake City on Monday night after getting medical care and visiting President Donald Trump in Washington.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly