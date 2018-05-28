Boeing pledges $1.5M for STEM to National WWII Museum

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The Boeing Co. says it will give $1.5 million to support science, technology, engineering and math programs at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.

Among other things, the money will expand the museum's annual robotics challenge from a one-state event to a regional tournament, so students from Mississippi, Alabama and Texas can also compete. Finals will be at the museum.

The donation also will add three new interactive exhibits to the STEM Innovation Gallery.

The museum began its STEM education program in 2012. It currently offers STEM education field trips and summer science camps to over 1,000 students annually, and hosts weekend workshops and professional learning opportunities for teachers.

