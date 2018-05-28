Alabama senior gets free car for good grades

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama student got more than good grades for working hard in the classroom - she got a free car.

Etowah High School senior Maleah Johnson was awarded a used vehicle by an area car dealership because of her academic performance.

Staying on the school's A/B honor roll earned her entries into a drawing by Devan Lowe Cadillac Buick GMC, and she was awarded a 2016 Buick Verano by the company on Wednesday.

Tears welled up in Johnson's eyes as she realized she had won the contest.

The teenager says the car will help her make the drive to Snead State Community College when she starts attending the school in the fall. She plans to start her education in health service administration.

