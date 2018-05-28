Man held in Venezuela for 2 years returning to Utah Monday - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man held in Venezuela for 2 years returning to Utah Monday

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A Utah man freed this weekend after being held in a Venezuelan jail for nearly two years is scheduled to return to Salt Lake City on Monday night after getting medical care and visiting President Donald Trump in Washington.

Laurie Holt says family and friends will meet her son Joshua Holt and his wife, Thamara Caleno, at the airport to welcome them home.

The couple arrived in Washington on Saturday after secret, backchannel negotiations between a U.S. congressional staffer and Venezuelan officials finally secured his freedom.

Holt had a tearful reunion with his parents in Washington but has yet to see his three siblings. He and his wife have been receiving medical treatment in Washington from a team with experience helping people return from captivity.

Holt was arrested in June 2016 on suspicion of weapons charges that he and his family say were bogus.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Starbucks training a first step, experts say, in facing bias

    Starbucks training a first step, experts say, in facing bias

    Monday, May 28 2018 12:44 PM EDT2018-05-28 16:44:50 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-05-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...(AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...
    Starbucks training day after black men's arrests spotlights use of "unconscious bias training".More >>
    Starbucks training day after black men's arrests spotlights use of "unconscious bias training".More >>

  • Teacher who stopped attack says he had to save students

    Teacher who stopped attack says he had to save students

    Monday, May 28 2018 9:54 AM EDT2018-05-28 13:54:36 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 3:35 PM EDT2018-05-28 19:35:48 GMT
    (Southern Illinois University via AP). RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME TO JASON SEAMAN - In this undated photo, provided by Southern Illinois University, Jason Seaman, a defensive end for the SIU football team, poses for a photo in Carbondale, Ill. Seam...(Southern Illinois University via AP). RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME TO JASON SEAMAN - In this undated photo, provided by Southern Illinois University, Jason Seaman, a defensive end for the SIU football team, poses for a photo in Carbondale, Ill. Seam...
    A teacher who was shot while tackling and disarming a student at an Indiana school said Monday that his swift decisions "were the only acceptable actions" to save his seventh-grade classroom.More >>
    A teacher who was shot while tackling and disarming a student at an Indiana school said Monday that his swift decisions "were the only acceptable actions" to save his seventh-grade classroom.More >>

  • Man held in Venezuela for 2 years returning to Utah Monday

    Man held in Venezuela for 2 years returning to Utah Monday

    Monday, May 28 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-05-28 17:54:41 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 3:35 PM EDT2018-05-28 19:35:35 GMT
    A Utah man freed this weekend after being held in a Venezuelan jail for nearly two years is scheduled to return home to Salt Lake City on Monday night after getting medical care and visiting President Donald Trump...More >>
    A Utah man freed this weekend after being held in a Venezuelan jail for nearly two years is scheduled to return home to Salt Lake City on Monday night after getting medical care and visiting President Donald Trump in Washington.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly