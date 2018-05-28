Auburn draws bid to Raleigh regional in NCAA Tournament

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn baseball’s bid to host a regional fell short, but their season still lives on, as the Tigers clinched a berth in the Raleigh regional hosted by 16-seed NC State.



It’s the Tigers’ second straight trip to the big tournament, and third in the last four seasons. Last year they made it to the finals of the Tallahassee regional but lost to host Florida State in back-to-back games.



Northeastern and Army join Auburn and NC State in the regional. It’s a double-elimination tournament.



Up first, the Tigers face Northeastern, a team they’re familiar with. They faced them in early March in a three-game series, one the Tigers won two games to one. Pitcher Casey Mize threw a no-hitter in one of those games.



First pitch between Auburn and Northeastern is scheduled for Friday at 2p/1c.

