Auburn draws bid to Raleigh regional in NCAA Tournament

The new law expands the current statute to redefine harassment as bullying. It includes cyber bullying as well as offenses that take place off campus, such as on school busses and field trips.More >>
The new law expands the current statute to redefine harassment as bullying. It includes cyber bullying as well as offenses that take place off campus, such as on school busses and field trips.More >>
Brandon Hurst, who has been charged with attempted murder and assault, talked briefly following his arrest.More >>
Brandon Hurst, who has been charged with attempted murder and assault, talked briefly following his arrest.More >>
Authorities are on the scene of an Amtrack train that hit a vehicle in Lipscomb.More >>
Authorities are on the scene of an Amtrack train that hit a vehicle in Lipscomb.More >>
Flood water started receding in Eutaw this afternoon, but they caused some damage and frightened people enough to leave home from the Greene County community Wednesday morning.More >>
Flood water started receding in Eutaw this afternoon, but they caused some damage and frightened people enough to leave home from the Greene County community Wednesday morning.More >>
As the rain subsided, the Birmingham Barons’ bats exploded, leading in a 7-1 win at the 22nd annual Rickwood Classic.More >>
As the rain subsided, the Birmingham Barons’ bats exploded, leading in a 7-1 win at the 22nd annual Rickwood Classic.More >>