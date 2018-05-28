Hospital in west Alabama receives $2 million grant

CARROLLTON, Ala. (AP) - A west Alabama hospital has earned a $2 million government grant to improve the overall operation at the facility.

The Tuscaloosa News reports the grant was awarded to Pickens County Medical Center. The money is part of a three-year process administered by the Delta Regional Community Health Systems Development Program, which will provide intensive technical assistance to the medical center.

Nine rural hospitals were selected to receive grants through the program. Other hospitals selected are in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Missouri.

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby said he was proud to hear that the Pickens County Medical Center has been chosen to participate in the Delta Regional Community Health Systems Development Program.

