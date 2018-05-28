Birmingham police investigating crash that killed 2 people - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham police investigating crash that killed 2 people

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are on the scene of fatal accident that killed two people.

The wreck happened around 11 a.m. on Oporto Madrid Boulevard.

All lanes are closed on the Georgia Road overpass.

