Defending champ Gators top seed in NCAA baseball tournament - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Defending champ Gators top seed in NCAA baseball tournament

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Florida State players celebrate after defeating Louisville 11-8 to win the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college baseball tournament championship game in Durham, N.C., Sunday, May 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Florida State players celebrate after defeating Louisville 11-8 to win the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college baseball tournament championship game in Durham, N.C., Sunday, May 27, 2018.
(AP Photo/Nati Harnik). Minnesota third baseman Micah Coffey, left, and second baseman Luke Pettersen, rear, drench Minnesota coach John Anderson following their 6-4 win over Purdue in the NCAA Big Ten baseball championship game in Omaha, Neb., Sunday,... (AP Photo/Nati Harnik). Minnesota third baseman Micah Coffey, left, and second baseman Luke Pettersen, rear, drench Minnesota coach John Anderson following their 6-4 win over Purdue in the NCAA Big Ten baseball championship game in Omaha, Neb., Sunday,...

By ERIC OLSON
AP Sports Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Defending national champion Florida is the No. 1 seed in the NCAA baseball tournament, making the Gators the first program to be a top seed three times.

The NCAA announced the 64-team field Monday.

Play begins Friday in 16 regionals. Winners advance to eight best-of-three super regionals. Those winners move on to the College World Series in Omaha.

The NCAA seeded 16 teams for the first time. There had been eight seeds previously.

Stanford is the No. 2 seed, followed by Oregon State, Mississippi, Arkansas, North Carolina, Florida State and Georgia.

Seeds nine through 16 are Texas Tech, Clemson, Stetson, East Carolina, Texas, Minnesota, Coastal Carolina and North Carolina State.

Florida State, at 41 appearances in a row, has the longest active streak of appearances.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Besides lava and ash, Hawaii volcano is pumping out 'vog'

    Besides lava and ash, Hawaii volcano is pumping out 'vog'

    Sunday, May 27 2018 12:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 16:34:11 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 1:27 PM EDT2018-05-28 17:27:31 GMT
    (Chris Stewart via AP). In this May 23, 2018, photo provided by Chris Stewart the sun sets through “vog,” or volcanic smog, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has had it all over the past three weeks: molten rock shooting to...(Chris Stewart via AP). In this May 23, 2018, photo provided by Chris Stewart the sun sets through “vog,” or volcanic smog, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has had it all over the past three weeks: molten rock shooting to...
    A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island is creating "vog," or volcanic smog.More >>
    A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island is creating "vog," or volcanic smog.More >>

  • Film explores Chinese Exclusion Act as US immigration 'DNA'

    Film explores Chinese Exclusion Act as US immigration 'DNA'

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:14 AM EDT2018-05-27 14:14:06 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 1:27 PM EDT2018-05-28 17:27:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). In this May 15, 2018 photo, filmmakers Li-Shin Yu, left, and Ric Burns discuss their new PBS documentary "The Chinese Exclusion Act," during an interview, Tuesday May 15, 2018, in New York.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). In this May 15, 2018 photo, filmmakers Li-Shin Yu, left, and Ric Burns discuss their new PBS documentary "The Chinese Exclusion Act," during an interview, Tuesday May 15, 2018, in New York.
    The filmmakers of a documentary about the Chinese Exclusion Act say if viewers end up with a sense of deja vu between the film's subject and current events, that's pretty much the point.More >>
    The filmmakers of a documentary about the Chinese Exclusion Act say if viewers end up with a sense of deja vu between the film's subject and current events, that's pretty much the point.More >>

  • Starbucks training a first step, experts say, in facing bias

    Starbucks training a first step, experts say, in facing bias

    Monday, May 28 2018 12:44 PM EDT2018-05-28 16:44:50 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 1:27 PM EDT2018-05-28 17:27:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...(AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...
    Starbucks training day after black men's arrests spotlights use of "unconscious bias training".More >>
    Starbucks training day after black men's arrests spotlights use of "unconscious bias training".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly