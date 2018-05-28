First Alert: Alberto expected to make landfall at 1 p.m. along the Florida Gulf Coast

Subtropical Storm Alberto is going to be the focus of our weather over the next few days. Along the Florida Gulf Coast, we can expect flooding, strong winds, and rip currents. This will continue through at least tonight with some improvement along the coastal areas by tomorrow. It is possible we could see between 6-8" of rainfall near Panama City and Panama City Beach.

The local impacts will be considerably less. We can expect rainfall to move through the area during the afternoon and evening. It will be breezy at times with winds over 25mph. The heaviest rainfall is expected east of I-65 with rainfall totals between 3-4". For much of the area, rainfall totals will be closer to 2" between now and Tuesday night. The tornado potential will remain low will this system. I don't expect a tornado potential locally tonight. It is possible we could see a quick spin-up tomorrow in East Alabama. The threat is low, but still needs to be monitored.

The forecast will remain somewhat wet and soggy through the rest of the weekend with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

