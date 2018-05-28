Guardsman who intervened in shooting says he's 'average guy' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Guardsman who intervened in shooting says he's 'average guy'

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - One of two armed bystanders who fatally shot a gunman who opened fire at an Oklahoma City restaurant says he's "just an average guy."

Bryan Whittle told The Oklahoman newspaper that he and his wife were driving by Louie's On The Lake when they saw a commotion Thursday evening. He says that when they pulled into the parking lot of the restaurant, witnesses pointed out the shooter.

Whittle is a master sergeant in the Oklahoma Air National Guard. He says he got his .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol and moved toward where everyone was pointing. He says he crouched behind parked cars for cover.

Whittle says he isn't a hero. He says: "I'm just an average guy who had the right tool to help at the right time."

Whittle wasn't aware that another armed civilian was helping until the suspect fell to the ground.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Besides lava and ash, Hawaii volcano is pumping out 'vog'

    Besides lava and ash, Hawaii volcano is pumping out 'vog'

    Sunday, May 27 2018 12:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 16:34:11 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 2:08 PM EDT2018-05-28 18:08:26 GMT
    (Chris Stewart via AP). In this May 23, 2018, photo provided by Chris Stewart the sun sets through “vog,” or volcanic smog, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has had it all over the past three weeks: molten rock shooting to...(Chris Stewart via AP). In this May 23, 2018, photo provided by Chris Stewart the sun sets through “vog,” or volcanic smog, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has had it all over the past three weeks: molten rock shooting to...
    A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island is creating "vog," or volcanic smog.More >>
    A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island is creating "vog," or volcanic smog.More >>

  • Starbucks training a first step, experts say, in facing bias

    Starbucks training a first step, experts say, in facing bias

    Monday, May 28 2018 12:44 PM EDT2018-05-28 16:44:50 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 2:08 PM EDT2018-05-28 18:08:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...(AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...
    Starbucks training day after black men's arrests spotlights use of "unconscious bias training".More >>
    Starbucks training day after black men's arrests spotlights use of "unconscious bias training".More >>

  • The Latest: Girl seriously wounded in school attack improves

    The Latest: Girl seriously wounded in school attack improves

    Monday, May 28 2018 1:17 PM EDT2018-05-28 17:17:29 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 2:08 PM EDT2018-05-28 18:08:15 GMT
    (Whistler family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Whistler family shows Ella Whistler. Whistler was shot in a classroom Friday, May 25, 2018 at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., near Indianapolis. Whistler's family releas...(Whistler family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Whistler family shows Ella Whistler. Whistler was shot in a classroom Friday, May 25, 2018 at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., near Indianapolis. Whistler's family releas...
    School officials: 13-year-old student critically wounded during shooting at her Indiana middle school is improving.More >>
    School officials: 13-year-old student critically wounded during shooting at her Indiana middle school is improving.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly