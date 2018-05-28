Crock Pot Pork Butt with Cole Slaw

Ingredients:

1 boston butt, about 5 pounds

1/3 cup of mustard

dak’s red moutain rub or your favorite dak’s

Directions:

Rinse roast and remove as much fat from the outside as is practical.

Dry the roast and slather with mustard.

Add enough DAK’S seasoning to cover the roast evenly - don't be stingy.

Using your hands, rub the spices and mustard into the roast on all sides.

Place 1 1/2 inch balls of aluminum foil in a 4 or 5 quart crock pot to raise the roast above liquids that will collect in the pot.

Place the roast into the crock pot, on top of the aluminum foil balls.

Cook on low for about 8-10 hours, depends on how big the roast is. Cook the roast until it is 190 to 200F internal temperature. Another indication of doneness is to try to remove the blade bone by hand. If it can be easily removed, it is done.

Remove the roast and let it rest for before pulling apart. Remove the aluminum foil balls from the crockpot. Save the remaining juice. Shred the meat and add the reserved juice to moisten the meat.

Serve with your favorite sauce, applied on the side or on top for sandwiches. For a low carb alternative, use lettuce wraps or put the meat on top of a salad

Ingredients:

1 bag of traditional cut Cole slaw or angel hair Cole slaw, which ever you prefer

¼ cup of diced onion

1 jalapeno diced, optional

¼ cup of cilantro chopped

¼ cup of skim milk

¼ cup of plain, fat free Greek yogurt

1/3 cup of light mayonnaise

2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoon of honey

2 teaspoons of DAK’s ORIGINAL RED

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine the cabbage, onion, cilantro and jalapeno, optional.

In a smaller bowl, combine the milk, yogurt, mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, honey, and ORIGINAL RED. Whisk together until thoroughly mixed.

Pour the dressing into the bowl with the cabbage mixture. Mix until the dressing thoroughly coast cabbage.

Refrigerate for about 20-30 minutes before serving. This can be several hours before serving.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.